Costly lapses deny Fiji after promising fight says Ikanivere

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere admitted the team left Bordeaux disappointed, convinced they had a real chance to topple France before costly lapses swung the match away from them.

The Fijian side fell to France 34-21 yesterday.

Ikanivere felt Fiji had the momentum and the firepower but were undone by moments of poor decision-making and discipline; especially allowing France to race to a 21-0 lead earlier on.

Despite the loss, Ikanivere remained firm that Fiji is not far off the standard needed to challenge the world’s best.

He believes the side has the courage, intensity and talent to compete with any top nation, with the next step being sharper execution in key moments.

With one Test left in their season, the captain said the squad is eager to finish strongly and return to their clubs on a positive note, using this performance as motivation for the road toward 2027.

The Flying Fijians will take on Spain at 4am next Sunday.

