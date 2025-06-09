Contepomi accuses England’s Tom Curry of ‘bullying’

[Source: BBC Sport]

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has accused England flanker Tom Curry of acting like a “bully” after a heated clash on and off the field during England’s 27–23 win at Allianz Stadium.

Tensions erupted at full-time when players from both sides became involved in a scuffle, sparked by Curry’s late tackle on Argentine full-back Juan Cruz Mallia.

The incident left Mallia with a suspected serious knee injury and forced Argentina to finish the match a man down.

Article continues after advertisement

Contepomi said he was stunned the tackle wasn’t reviewed by the TMO.

The drama spilled into the tunnel where Contepomi claims Curry pushed him and swore while passing by.

“He broke our player’s knee and then pushed me in the tunnel. Maybe it’s just his nature to bully people.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick said he was unaware of any tunnel incident and defended Curry’s character as “impeccable”.

Despite the controversy, England held off a late Argentine surge to secure their 11th straight victory.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.