Communication key for Skipper Select

Naitasiri flyhalf Etonia Rokotuisawa believes strong communication will be crucial as members of the Skipper Select squad come together from rival provincial teams to form a cohesive unit.

With the highly anticipated Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua approaching, Rokotuisawa says clear and consistent communication in the lead-up is vital if the team is to deliver strong performances on the field.

The Naitasiri playmaker admits the challenge lies in blending players from different provincial systems but says success will depend on how quickly the group can connect and communicate effectively.

‘Communication has been quite difficult and that’s what we will try to work on this week. We have three weeks left before the pre-season match and as long as our off field communication is okay, we should be fine on the field. I know if we cannot communicate well than we will definitely have difficulties adjusting as we move forward with preparations.’

Rokotuisawa adds he is thankful to the Fiji Rugby Union for providing provincial players with an opportunity such as this, as well as to the Drua management for the challenge.

He is also calling on the public to turn out in numbers and show their support for both the Skipper Select and the Drua.

The two sides will meet at 4pm on the 6th of next month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

