Rugby

CJ Patel sponsors of the Super 7s Series

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 4, 2022 12:08 pm
CJ Patel Pacific Limited has jumped on board to be the first official sponsor for the Fiji Rugby Union Super Sevens Series.

The tournament will now be known as Fun Flavour Super 7s Series.

The three-day tournament that will begin on Thursday will see 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams competing at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor say these are challenging times and any support rendered to the Union is highly appreciated.

O’Connor adds with the assistance of their sponsor, teams will receive $500 each as their preparation grant.

CJ Patel Pacific Limited Group General Manager, Ashwin Prasad says having one of their iconic brands associated with rugby reinforces their desire to support grassroots development.

The finals will be played at Lawaqa Park on Saturday and this will be shown live on FBC Sports.

 

 

