Churchill Park to host five Drua home games

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have revealed the venues of their home games for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Churchill Park in Lautoka will be hosting five home games while two matches will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fijian Drua chief executive, Mark Evans says that they would have loved to have more than two games in Suva but the HFC Bank Stadium was unavailable on certain dates.

He adds they are in active discussions with bus operators to create travel and match ticket packages for fans in the Central Division who wish to watch the games in Lautoka.

The Drua will host defending champions Crusaders on March 9th before the New South Wales Waratahs make their debut appearance in Fiji on March 23rd.

On March 30th, the Drua will host the Western Force in Lautoka.

The Drua matches against the Waratahs and the Force will be double headers, with both the Australian franchise women’s teams to also go to battle with our Fijiana Drua in the Super W competition.

The Fijian Drua will then host Hurricanes on April 19th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before they return to Churchill Park for the clash against the Moana Pasifika on April 27th.

The Drua will host Queensland Reds in the capital city on the 18th of May before they take on Melbourne Rebels on June 1st for their final regular season home match at Churchill Park.