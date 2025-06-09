Champs name solid side for Sukuna Bowl

[File Photo]

Defending Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Challenge champions, Police, has named their best lineup to tackle Army this afternoon.

The Police team is made up of Skipper Cup players and they will be led by veteran former Flying Fijians hooker, Ratunaisa Navuma.

Jone Naqiri and noke Ravuiwasa join Navuma in the front row.

Naitasiri lock Marika Natau will wear the number five jumper with Orisi Tukana as the other lock.

Fiji Warriors skipper Sakiusa Vosayaco, Saimoni Seruvatu and vice captain Mosese Naiova are the loose forwards.

Halfback Peniasi Ravudolo and flyhalf Etonia Rokotuisawa will run the show for Police.

Waisake Ravuiwasa and Akuila Dranivotua have been given the number 12 and 13 jerseys while Jone Dukumoi and Rusiate Matai run out on the wings with Ponipate Tuberi at fullback.

Police also have a solid bench with the likes of Lino Vasuinadi, Nedly Grant, Aisake Atani, Semisi Baleca, Maikeli Matanihiga, Sefanaia Seviua, Vatiliai Vosawale, Ilaisa Bete, Iowane Ligatabu and Manoa Gerea.

The Police side has successfully defended the prestigious Ratu Sukuna Bowl 35 times times while Army has won it 27 times.

Meanwhile, the women’s rugby match will air live at 11am on FBC Sports.

There will be a live build up show at 2pm followed by the main game at 3pm.

