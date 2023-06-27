Cawanibuka and Rinakama for RWC campaign

Nacani Cawanibuka (left) and Reverend Joji Rinakama.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have announced today that Strength and Conditioning expert Nacani Cawanibuka and Reverend Joji Rinakama will be part of the Rugby World Cup campaign.

This was revealed in a press conference at Rugby House today by Head Coach Simon Raiwalui.

Rinakama was the Assistant Coach in 2007 when Fiji defeated Wales in Nantes, France to make the World Cup quarterfinal and he was there as well in 2011.

Raiwalui says Rinakama will be in charge of one of the most important aspects of Fiji’s preparations.

“So we having part of our team will be Talatala Rinakama, so he will be there and will look after that spiritual side, we understand that this is a huge part of our life and our foundation is based around our family, faith and religion, and we have to respect those things.”

Cawanibuka has also been part of our previous World Cup coaching team and is now in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua setup.

The Flying Fijians will assemble for a one-week camp in Taveuni which starts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a few players have failed to make the cut for the Pacific Nations Cup and World Cup.

Raiwalui today finalized his 39-member extended squad.

Out of the 45 players named in the wider group a fortnight ago, Raiwalui has reduced the squad to 39 after all club commitments were finished.

Prop Jone Koroiduadua, Setareki Tuicuvu, Adrea Cocagi and Mesulame Dolokoto have been dropped while Haereiti Hetet and Joseva Tamani are still recovering for injury,and will be managed from outside the group by the medical staff.

Raiwalui says there were a few injury concerns and this has been reflected in the selection of the squad.

Fiji’s first PNC match will be against Tonga at 12pm in Lautoka on July 22 followed by Samoa a week later in Apia.

They’ll then face Japan in Tokyo on August 5th.

The side will play two World Cup warm-up games, first against France on August 20th and England the following weekend in Twickenham.