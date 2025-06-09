Byrne unhappy with reliance on late surges

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says his team must break a dangerous habit of only reaching their peak in the final stages of matches.

Reflecting on their dramatic 41–33 comeback win over Spain, Byrne warned that relying on late surges won’t help them in the long-term.

He pointed out how Spain, despite being under pressure, controlled much of the first half, even scoring first and holding a lead for most of the match.

“We started the game with seven avoidable penalties, and some unlucky situations put us a bit in a hole. But we regrouped at halftime, and did what we needed to do to get the victory but that’s not going to be good enough moving forward.”

Byrne acknowledged that while the win was welcome, the manner in which it came showed worrying patterns.

He emphasized that growth and consistent development will only come if the team abandons the mentality of waiting until the final quarter to bring out their best.

