Byrne to remind team of purpose ahead of tour

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the team’s first priority before the November tour will be to reconnect with their purpose and what they represent.

With players coming together from different rugby environments, Byrne believes they must start by realigning around a shared understanding of why they’ve been called into camp.

He says that foundation will set the tone for everything that follows in their preparations.

“The first thing we have to do is understand why we’re all in the same room. If you ask me exactly what the first thing will be, that’s exactly what it will be. Then after that, we’ll just get our game plan sorted, start our clarity work, making sure everybody understands what we’re doing.”

Once the group has had some hard-hitting discussions about their purpose, the focus will shift to the tactical side of the program, which involves developing clarity in their structures and ensuring everyone is on the same page.

The Flying Fijians will open their November tour against England on 9th November at Twickenham Stadium, kicking off at 5:40 a.m.

