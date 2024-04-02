Byrne stresses importance of winning away after home success

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is under no illusion about the challenges that lie ahead for his team as they prepare to take their game on the road.

Following a 31-13 win over the Western Force in a drenched Churchill Park last weekend, Byrne emphasizes the need for his squad to replicate their home form in away fixtures in order to get crucial wins.

With Fiji establishing itself as a formidable fortress, Byrne acknowledges that the real test for the team would be to translate their dominance into away wins.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we want to grow as a team and take this team to where we believe it can go, it needs to start, you know, it needs to start winning away. And, you know, Friday night is another opportunity for us to go away and put a performance on the board.”

Byrne highlights the importance of securing consecutive away victories will give them a chance of securing a home quarterfinal.

He also reveals that hooker and Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere has also been cleared to play this weekend following a red card that was upgraded from a yellow.

The Drua will fly out on Thursday and will take on the Melbourne Rebels at 8.35pm at AAMI Park.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.