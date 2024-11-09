Byrne names experienced side for Wales clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Flying Fijians have announced a formidable lineup for the Autumn Nations Series clash against Wales, with the return of powerhouse Josua Tuisova, playing his first match for the national side since last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Tuisova will join a robust lineup that includes several Europe-based players, bringing added experience and skill to the team.

The starting 15 features Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, who will be captain and Samuela Tawake in the front row, with Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua as locks.

Article continues after advertisement

The back row consists of Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata.

Frank Lomani will start at scrum-half, alongside fly-half Caleb Muntz.

The backline boasts Semi Radradra on the wing, with Tuisova and vice-captain Waisea Nayacalevu forming a strong center partnership, supported by Jiuta Wainiqolo and fullback Vuate Karawalevu.

The replacements include Sam Matavesi, Haereti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Albert Tuisue, Simi Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Sireli Maqala.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Wales at 1.40 am on Monday morning at the Principality stadium in Cardiff.