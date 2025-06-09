Byrne hopes for improved discipline against Spain

[file photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is calling for a sharper focus on discipline as his team prepares to face Spain this Sunday in the Autumn Nations Series.

The squad has endured back-to-back losses to England and France, highlighting areas that need tightening, particularly in executing their game plan.

Byrne says the team is working hard to refine not just technical skills, but also the mental and structural discipline needed on the field.

“Well, I think if we can deliver our discipline to, you know, execute our skills…discipline around sticking to our game plan, getting set early and working hard. If we can improve those areas, that’s what we’ll be looking for.”

Byrne believes that addressing these discipline gaps will give the Flying Fijians a stronger platform to perform and potentially turn around their fortunes.

With attention to detail in both preparation and execution, the team hopes to showcase a more consistent and resilient performance against Spain.

Fiji and Spain will meet at 4am Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.

