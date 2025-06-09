Byrne highlights travel demands in PNC

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the updated Pacific Nations Cup structure remains a valuable competition but admits the travel schedule poses major logistical challenges.

Byrne said the tournament’s format, which includes long-haul flights between matches, puts pressure on player welfare and preparation.

“Some of the logistics that are a challenge for me is the squad size, given the amount of travel that’s involved. Travelling into New Zealand and then flying off the next day to the States for a seven-day turnaround and then a six-day turnaround is a challenge.”

While he acknowledged similar challenges for Northern Hemisphere teams in the past, Byrne stressed that the PNC is still an important annual event, giving Fiji the chance to face Pacific Island rivals as well as Japan and North American teams.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will open their 2025 PNC account against Tonga on the 30th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

