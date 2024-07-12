Byrne expects All Blacks to improve this week

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Flying Fijians are expecting the All Blacks to improve their performance tomorrow against England in their second Test.

Despite being a little rusty in their first Test win, the All Blacks will certainly rise to the occasion before playing Fiji next week according to Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne.

The national coach understands the new coaching team led by Scott Robertson will click in these next few Tests.

Byrne says Fiji and New Zealand have something in common in this Test window.

“You know new coaching group and I read somewhere Razor (Scott Robertson) said they had 10 days, we had three, it’s tough to get these new combinations in place in a week I think the combination will improve for the All Blacks this week so that’s always the challenge this time of the year for the southern hemisphere teams that are coming together with very little preparations.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians play the All Blacks in San Diego, USA next weekend.