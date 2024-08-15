Byrne confident in preparation ahead of PNC

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has shared his thoughts on the benefits of working with players he’s been coaching for the past three years at the Fijian Drua.

Byrne acknowledges that while the challenges of international rugby, including facing different opposition and setting up new game plans, are significant, having established relationships with the players is a definite advantage.

“It’s always a good thing to work with players you’ve been working with for the last three years. The players are growing every year, and even though we face different opposition in international rugby, having that relationship with the players is definitely a benefit.”

Article continues after advertisement

Reflecting on the team’s recent tours, Byrne highlighted the hectic schedule they faced, particularly when transitioning from Super Rugby to international fixtures.

The Flying Fijians will face Samoa next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the game on FBC Sports.