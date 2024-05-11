Byrne confident in Matawalu-Ravula pairing

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is confident in his halves combination of Peni Matawalu and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula for the clash against the Western Force today.

The pair will be squaring up to the experienced Wallabies duo, Nic White and Ben Donaldson of the Force.

Byrne says Matawalu and Ravula proved themselves in the defeat to the Brumbies last week and have been rewarded with another start this week.

“Our boys are growing, the combinations work better once they have been working together longer. I think if we maintain some consistency there is a good thing and the combos at training are working really well.”

The Drua plays the Western Force tonight at 11:55 and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific results from last night, the Reds edged the Melbourne Rebels 26-22 while the Chiefs moved closer to a top four finish by thumping Moana Pasifika 43-7.

Today, the Hurricanes take on the Blues in the top-of-the-table clash at 4:35pm, the Highlanders meet the Crusaders at 7:05pm and the Waratahs face the Brumbies at 9:35pm.