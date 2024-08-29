Bye week vital for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

A bye week is vital for the Flying Fijians as they prepare for their second Pacific Nations Cup match next week.

The national side has enough recovery and turnaround time before playing the Ikale Tahi in Nukualofa.

Following a robust performance in their opening match last Friday, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are using their bye week to focus on enhancing their fitness levels.

Coach Mick Byrne emphasizes the importance of maintaining focus and energy during this period without a game.

“We’ve put a bit of contact into training, a little bit of game speed and they’re fatiguing the boys so it’s been really good opportunity for us to continue working on our game and as a national team we don’t get a lot of time before matches to do it so it’s a great opportunity this week.”



The Flying Fijians play Tonga next Friday at 3pm.

Tomorrow Samoa faces Tonga at 3pm and on Sunday Canada takes on USA at 1pm.

