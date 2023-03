[Source: ACT Brumbies/ Facebook]

The ACT Brumbies defeated the New Zealand powerhouse Blues 25-20 in Melbourne earlier this afternoon.

The Brumbies never trailed but were tested by the Blues, digging deep to grind out the much-needed win.

It was a statement win that firmed up the Brumbies’ case as one of the league’s top sides, scored against a highly-fancied Blues outfit coming off a 40-point win from round one.