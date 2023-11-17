British & Irish Lions strike deal with Premiership, URC for Australia

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

The British & Irish Lions have forged a new strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship in preparation for the 2025 tour of Australia, aiming to elevate it to the “greatest Lions tour ever.”

Under this agreement, all selected Lions players from both leagues will be available for all pre-tour activities. Premiership Rugby CEO Simon Massie-Taylor hails this collaboration as providing the “best possible preparation time in history.”

This initiative addresses previous challenges, where players from the Gallagher Premiership, Top 14, and Championship were unavailable for the 2021 tour preparations due to club commitments, resulting in some Exeter Chiefs players missing the match against Japan at Murrayfield due to the Premiership final coinciding on the same day.