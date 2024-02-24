Brave Fijiana fall short against USA

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Despite a brave effort by the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s they fell short 21-17 to USA in their first Vancouver 7s match.

Reapi Uluinasau struck first with a try after Raijieli Daveua committed two defenders before releasing the Nadroga lass.

Despite a reply between the sticks by USA, Daveua responded when she got the ball from the kick off and sprinted away to score.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was reduced to six players when Ilisapeci Delaiwau copped a yellow card for a dangerous tackle with USA taking advantage to score their second converted try.

USA was in front 14-12 at halftime.

Delaiwau returned with a bang as she went through two defenders to score and put Fiji back in front 17-14.

However, a Fijiana lineout mistake resulted in another try for the Americans which also made the difference.

The Fijiana meet Australia next at 12:46 pm today their final group game is at 6:15 am tomorrow against Japan.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20am today then Canada at 4:24pm before facing Argentina at 10:33am tomorrow.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.