Botitu is a talented player: Nayacalevu

Vilimoni Botitu [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu is excited to team up with Vilimoni Botitu once again in the midfield against Japan in their Test in Tokyo tomorrow.

Nayacalevu formed a deadly combination with Josua Tuisova against Tonga two weeks before teaming up with Botitu later in the match.

Playing with Botitu in the midfield is not new for our captain.

He says it’s great to team up with another talented youngster.

“Looking forward to playing with him, everyone knows him, he’s a really talented player and a young player as well and can’t wait to go out there and share the field with him.”

Japan hosts Fiji tomorrow at 10:15pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.