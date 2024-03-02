Blues Perofeta and Sotutu impress All Blacks coaches

Stephen Perofeta (left) and Hoskins Sotutu in action against the Highlanders [Source: NewsHub]

With new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson an interested onlooker, Blues stars Hoskins Sotutu and Stephen Perofeta have continued to push their claims for international call-ups with their early Super Rugby Pacific performances.

Powerhouse No.8 Sotutu was the obvious standout in his team’s performance over the Highlanders at Melbourne, demonstrating his unquestioned athleticism with a hattrick of tries in the 37-29 victory.

With the Blues trailling 15-8 early, Perofeta provided the gameturning moment just before halftime.

Meanwhile two games will be held today starting with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika at 6:05pm. Another game will be at 8:35pm between the Crusaders and Waratahs.

You can watch the Drua and Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD channel.