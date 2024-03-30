Blues dominate Moana Pasifika in Auckland 

[Source: NZ Herald]

The Blues have dominated the battle for Auckland with a 47-8 win over Moana Pasifika.

It was a unique situation for the Blues as the ‘away team’ at Eden Park but they looked comfortable as they dismantled former coach Tana Umaga’s side.

The onslaught started in the 12th minute when winger Mark Tele’a crossed before flyhalf Stephen Perofeta strolled over the line through some soft defence.

The Blues continued to roll when Caleb Clarke sprinted away for their third try of the afternoon after Hoskins Sotutu broke the line.

Bryce Heem made it three tries in 12 minutes as the hosts had little answer for their explosive attack.

Sione Havili Talitui crossed just before the break to give Moana some hope before the Blues ran away with the game in the second half.

It started in the 58th minute when scrum half Finlay Christie backed up a promising raid from Cole Forbes before Tele’a got his second.

The winger capped off the win with his third as Sotutu put him over to seal the dominant win.

It allows the Blues to leap into first place and ahead of the Chiefs after the loss to the previously winless Crusaders on Friday.

They share top with the Hurricanes, who will go past them with a bonus point defeat or win over the eighth place Highlanders.