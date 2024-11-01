Being patient paid off in the second half: Byrne

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne highlighted the importance of patience and precision following the hard-fought win over Spain.

Reflecting on some initial challenges, Byrne noted that handling errors and missed opportunities in the first half held the team back from capitalizing fully on their strengths.

However, he praised the players’ response in the second half as they adjusted and took control.

“We made a few errors with the ball and had a couple of tries taken off us. At halftime, the message was to stay patient and stick to our game.”

Byrne also credited the team for standing up to Spain’s intense first-half play, adding that by the second half, the disciplined approach allowed them to start scoring points and ultimately secure the win.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are now gearing up for an intense showdown with Ireland at 3.10 am on Sunday.