Bath suffer last-gasp defeat at Benetton

Bath suffered an agonising last-gasp defeat at Benetton 21-22 as Johann van Graan’s rotated side failed to get their Investec Champions Cup campaign back on track.

Van Graan picked a much-changed team, retaining only four players in his XV from the opening loss to La Rochelle, and almost pulled off the perfect heist.

Benetton, 12th in the United Rugby Championship, started well with two first-half tries for Rhyno Smith and one for ex-Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh, while Bath lost scrum-half Louis Schreuder to an early sin-bin.

Niall Annett’s try kept Bath in it and the visitors surged into the lead in the second half, Josh Bayliss finishing off a fine move and replacement prop Thomas du Toit putting them in front.

Max Ojomoh’s 69th-minute yellow card proved pivotal but Benetton very nearly blew their chance, butchering three late opportunities.

Bautista Bernasconi delivered the killer blow in the 80th minute, Van Graan so close to delivering an impressive win with his weakened side.

Bath, with two points in Pool Two, host Clermont in January before travelling to Leinster, with qualification looking an uphill battle.

Van Graan’s side went behind early at the Stadio Monigo, as Benetton took advantage of the extra space created by scrum-half Schreuder’s yellow card.

Both tries came out wide, first with Smith crossing in one corner and seven minutes later Lynagh getting the easiest of run-ins in the opposite corner.

Bath attempted to muscle their way back into the game after their scrum-half returned to the field, hooker Niall Annett getting them on board before Orlando Bailey converted.

Towards the end of the half Bailey undid the hard work, failing to spot Smith waiting for a telegraphed attacking pass, the Benetton full-back intercepting before running the length for his second score.

After the break a brilliant try got the visitors back in it, Cam Redpath finding a gap in the defensive line before passing to Miles Reid, who galloped upfield and offloaded to enable Bayliss to finish off the move.

The follow-up to that flowing score was a try in the tight, a series of forward drives for the line eventually finished off by replacement prop Du Toit to take the lead for the first time.

Trailing 21-17, the Italians were boosted by Ojomoh’s yellow card for a deliberate knock-on but then wasted several opportunities.

Replacement Nacho Brex inexplicably dropped the ball after crossing the tryline and prop Tiziano Pasquali opted to charge for the line instead of passing to his team-mates on the overlap.

But Bernasconi ensured there would be no regrets, touching the ball down at the back of a drive to break Bath hearts.