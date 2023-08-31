Bai gets well wishes from family

Family and relatives of Flying Fijians backline kicking and skill coach Seremaia Bai celebrated with him yesterday his journey to the Rugby World Cup.

They gathered at the residence of Bai’s older brother in Lyneham, England.

The former Flying Fijian’s achievement so far in his role with the Flying Fijians was marked, as they also wished him well ahead of the World Cup in France.

Bai was brought in to help Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui in February of this year.