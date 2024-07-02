Baby Flying Fijians prepare for next challenge

[Source: World Rugby]

The Baby Flying Fijians are approaching their second Junior U20 World Rugby Championship pool match this week with a focused mindset.

Following a review of their performance against South Africa, the team is making necessary adjustments and regrouping for the upcoming fixture.

Team captain Nalani May reflected on their recent tough loss, emphasizing the team’s determination to press forward, driven by their support system.

“Despite that, I’m super proud of the boys. Most of them made sacrifices just to be here. We have a few more days so we will go and work ourselves out”.

The SportsWorld Flying Fijians U20 team is gearing up to face England on Friday and Argentina next Wednesday.

You can watch the tournament live on FBC Sports.