Army women outplay Police to claim touch rugby win

The Army Women’s touch rugby team claimed a confident 9–5 victory over Police in their Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl showdown this morning at the Nasova grounds.

Army arrived switched on and in full force, immediately putting pressure on the hosts.

Their sharp organisation in attack and quick defensive line forced Police into early mistakes, allowing Army to build momentum throughout the opening stages.

Police worked hard to stay in the contest but struggled to match Army’s pace and structure.

Each time the hosts attempted to close the gap, Army responded with composure, converting their chances at critical moments.

Army’s discipline proved to be the difference.

Their control in possession and calm decision-making in tight passages of play helped them pull away and secure the win as time wore on.

The 9–5 result sets a strong tone for the Army camp as the Sukuna Bowl programme continues.

A few of the Army women will also feature in netball and volleyball that will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, boxing continues into day two today at the Nasova Academy.

