All Blacks next for Flying Fijians

[Photo: Supplied]

The Flying Fijians will now shift their focus to July 20 when they’ll play the All Blacks.

Fiji will face the All Blacks in San Diego, USA.

This follows the Fiji Water Flying Fijians 21-12 victory against Georgia today.

It was also Mick Byrne’s first win as national coach.

Peniasi Dakuwaqa scored two crucial tries on his debut, significantly contributing to Fiji’s victory this morning.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere crashed over for Fiji’s first try while flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu added two penalties.

Luka Matkava converted four penalties for the hosts.