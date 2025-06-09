All Blacks have ‘turned a corner’, says Robertson

[Source: Rugby Pass]

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson says he believes the team has “turned a corner” after two tough seasons marked by injuries, heavy travel and major squad changes, including the loss of several senior leaders.

With the 2025 international season now over, Robertson reflected on his first half of the World Cup cycle and says he still has full backing from New Zealand Rugby to take the team to the 2027 tournament.

He says he knew the opening two years would be difficult as new leaders emerged and more players were exposed to Test rugby, with 45 players wearing the black jersey this year.

Robertson says the side has faced ups and downs, including the heaviest defeat in All Blacks history against South Africa in Wellington, but he believes the larger squad, new combinations and increased experience have strengthened the group.

He praised Captain Scott Barrett’s leadership, saying his rugby IQ and on-field work rate have been exceptional despite injuries.

Robertson says Barrett is “coming of age” as captain and will benefit from a well-needed break at the start of 2026.

Reflecting on his own role, Robertson says coaching 13 Tests in a year and constant travel have taught him the importance of delivering clear messages and setting up the team to succeed each week.

He says his focus is on helping the players trust themselves and play with clarity.

