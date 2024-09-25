$50,000 up for grabs at Fijian Cup

[Source: Fijian Cup]

Over $50,000 will be up for grabs at the Fijian Cup in November.

The Fijian Cup is a festival of sporting tournaments that brings together teams from across the globe to compete in Fiji in partnership with sporting organizations from New Zealand and Australia.

A key component of the tournament’s success is its strong partnerships with local stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

This year, the Fijian Cup in partnership with Fiji Sports Council will be investing more than $36,000 to upgrade Lawaqa Park to enure the venue is equipped to host international sporting events.

The upgrading works are focused on Lawaqa Park’s second field and include levelling and upgrading the entrance, car park and the construction of the linear drainage for collecting excess water.