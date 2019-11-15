Home

29 positive cases, Fiji vs Italy cancelled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 18, 2020 7:30 am

The Flying Fijians match against Italy on Sunday has been cancelled.

The organiser of the Autumn Nations Cup made the announcement this morning.

In a statement by organizers, the decision was taken after the latest round of COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday by the Fijian team returned 29 positive cases this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The Tournament organiser remains in constant contact with the Fijian squad to address the situation.

According to the statement, the main priority at present is the welfare of all players and management.

The potential impact on Fiji’s remaining matches is currently under review.

