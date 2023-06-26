$1.5m loss for FRU’s 7s program

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union Trustees have revealed that our sevens program had endured a $1.5m loss.

After diving further into the financial situation of the FRU, trustee Jenny Seeto reveals that our national 7s program has also been running at a loss.

Seeto says the loss has been ongoing and this amounts to about $1.5m as of the conclusion of this season’s HSBC Series.

Article continues after advertisement

She says when they were given the financial statement of the 7s season that just ended in May, it showed a small amount of profit was made however, after further digging, they established that both men’s and women’s programs were operating on a loss.

She says this is not only happening to sevens as the same has been seen in other programs as well within the organization.

FRU Chair Peter Mazey reveals in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother Challenge, when given the financial statement, it outlined a budget of $700,000.

When expenditure was calculated, Mazey says they found a loss of about $215,000.

Mazey says this comes down to the lack of proper budgeting within the organization and they are mapping ways to help the FRU enhance its financial acumen.