Young recruits can inspire others: Naiqama

The Kaiviti Silktails are starting to recruit players straight out of secondary schools and they plan to get more youngsters.

Just last year Timoci Kotoisuva and Timoci Seru were at QVS and Sigatoka Methodist College respectively and next month they’ll play in their first Ron Massey Cup match with the Silktails.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says players like Seru can inspire others.

“When you think about the age group that we recruiting with boys like Tom Seru who we got out of high school last year, it just shows that that’s the age group we’re targeting and school kids see what Tom’s done, the way the club’s going and it surely will inspire kids to want to follow his footsteps.”



Recruitment of players between the 18 to 23 years age bracket will continue for the Silktails knowing the sport will benefit in the long run.



The Silktails play Penrith Brothers in their first match in Australia on the 19th of next month.