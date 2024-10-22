We have to worry about ourselves: Turuva

Sunia Turuva [with ball] during their training session today

Bati fullback and Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva says he hasn’t had the time to take a good look at the Cook Islands team but is well aware they’ll have to deliver a special performance in round two of the Pacific Bowl Championship.

Although the Fiji Bati won 22-18 in their last encounter, many of the players still look back in awe at how tough the Cook Islands team played.

Turuva says they’ll work hard to put forth their best effort, as they’re playing at home after a long time.

“For us, I think especially going off last week the big focus is to worry about ourselves and get ourselves right and I’m sure that will go a long way for this week.”

Turuva acknowledges the Bati’s poor performance against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls last weekend and says they’ll use that to improve and do better this week.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati takes on Cook Islands at 8.10pm on Saturday.

At 6pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifier.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4pm, the Fiji Residents take on Samoa Residents.