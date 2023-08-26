Walsh, Cobbo star as Brisbane push towards minor premiership

[ NRL.com]

The Broncos have put themselves in the box seat to wrap up the minor premiership, grinding their way to a 29-18 win over the Raiders at GIO Stadium on Saturday.

After the scores were locked 16-16 at half time it was fullback Reece Walsh who ignited Brisbane’s second-half charge, finishing the match with a field goal, a try and two try assists to put the Broncos back on top of the NRL ladder.

However, in worrying scenes, the 21-year-old hobbled from the field at full time after suffering a suspected knee injury in the final stages of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Ricky Stuart’s men took it to the premiership heavyweights but a 63rd-minute Jordan Rapana sin-binning proved to be the turning point for the home side as another crucial loss put the Green Machine’s finals hopes in doubt.

The visitors needed just four minutes to open the scoring thanks to prolific winger Cobbo, who was sent over in the right corner thanks to a long cut-out pass from fill-in halfback Jock Madden.

After three successive errors, the Broncos goal line defence was finally worn down in the 18th minute when five-eighth Matt Frawley crossed from close range thanks to a deft Elliot Whitehead offload. Jamal Fogarty converted to hand the Raiders a 6-4 lead.

Nine minutes late Jack Wighton was dragged into touch and the Broncos made the most of the gifted field position when livewire fullback Walsh went outside the Raiders defenders to set up Kotoni Staggs on the edge. Staggs converted his own try to make it 10-6.

But a seesawing battle began to play out when Whitehead turned provider again with some quick hands to Nick Cotric who crossed in the corner to lock the scoreboard 10-10.

Three minutes later the Broncos hit back when Ezra Mam’s right-footed step sent him surging into a hole from close range before Hudson Young returned serve, charging downfield to tie up the scores 16-16 at the break.

The Raiders drew the first blood of the second half through a Fogarty penalty goal in the 45th minute.

With 24 minutes passed since the last try scored, it was the Broncos who broke the stalemate when Walsh and Staggs combined to put Cobbo over in the right-hand corner and hand the visitors a two-point lead.

Not only did the try cost Canberra their lead but the home side also went down to 12 men when Rapana was sent to the sin bin for an attempted trip on Cobbo.

Brisbane was quick to capitalise on the extra man when Cobbo completed his third hattrick for the season thanks to nice lead-up work from Walsh.

Walsh iced another impressive day out in the Broncos No. 1 jersey when he punted a penalty goal for insurance before crossing in the 76th minute to round out the Broncos’ seventh win on the trot.