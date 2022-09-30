Vuvale Tri-Series option on the table

The Vuvale Challenge Shield could be a constant event with talks in the pipeline between the governing bodies.

Australia Schoolboys manager, Tim Wykes says if the agreement goes through, the event could happen every two or three years.

It would also see the inclusion of New Zealand for a tri-series.

“It’s a goal that Fiji, New Zealand and Australia play a tri-series so we get two games instead of one so that’s a bit of a goal for Fiji which they are going to suggest to our governing bodies. Unfortunately, we don’t get to make that decision otherwise we would just say yes straight away.”

The Fiji and Australia schoolgirls will meet in the next hour while the schoolboys will tussle at 3pm.

Games will be held at Albert Park in Suva.