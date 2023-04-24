Rugby League

Turbo injured as Sea Eagles escape with late win

NRL

April 24, 2023 5:17 am

[Source: NRL]

The Sea Eagles have survived a second-half surge from the Wests Tigers to win 22-16 at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.

With fullback Tom Trbojevic leaving the field while Anthony Seibold’s side was trailing by two points to the winless Tigers, it was desperate times for an error-riddled Manly side but a late Jason Saab try got the visitors over the line.

Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans held his side together at halfback, linking up with forward Haumole Olakau’atu to lead the Sea Eagles to capitalise on the limited possession (42 per cent) his side had, ensuring his side walked away with the two points.

With an impressive performance on both sides of the ball with a try, 111 run metres and 34 tackles, 24-year-old Olakau’atu staked his claim for State of Origin selection after a stand-out 80-minute effort.

The Wests Tigers had all the possession in the opening seven minutes with repeated sets on their attacking line but Manly quickly turned defence into attack when Saab streamed down the right side before finding Cherry-Evans to finish off the 90-metre effort.

The Sea Eagles were in again just 12 minutes later when Cherry-Evans and forward Olakau’atu combined to crash under the posts and the visitors were out to a 12-point lead.

With Manly coughing up their sixth error in 25 minutes, the Tigers were handed a number of opportunities downfield but anticipation continuously turned into disappointment with Tim Sheens’ men failing to link up in attack and complete sets.

But in the 35th minute their time came with a run around play fooling Manly defenders and winger Charlie Staines produced an incredible aerial display to give the Wests Tigers faithful a glimmer of hope heading into the sheds, trailing by six points.

After both teams struggled in wet conditions in the opening stages of the second half, hooker Api Koroisau did it all himself, carrying the ball out of a scrum before dummying to Brooks and burrowing over for a short-range try.

Come the 64th minute and the Tigers had all the momentum against an exhausted Sea Eagles.

A set of quick hands to Starford To’a allowed the towering centre to do what he does best, slicing through Manly’s defensive line thanks to a short ball from Luke Brooks and the Wests Tigers found themselves in the lead for the first time in 2023.

But it was short-lived for the home side when a pinpoint Cherry-Evans kick found a flying Saab in the corner to put his side back to a 20-16 lead and the Wests Tigers were left still chasing their first victory of the 2023 season.

