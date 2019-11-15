Tui Kamikamica named in the reserves for Storm

Fiji Bati and Storm forward Tui Kamikamica has been named in the reserves for the NRL grand finale against the Panthers on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Fellow Fijian Suliasi Vunivalu has been named with the Storm strong starting line-up.

Viliame Kikau returns from a one-game suspension in the back row alongside Apisai Koroisau for the Panthers.

Panthers Kurt Capewell has been dropped to the bench and Mitch Kenny out of the 17.

Brent Naden has been named to start at centre after not getting on the field from the interchange last week, with Tyrone May reverting to the pine.

The finale will kick-off on Sunday at 8.30pm.

[Source: NRL]