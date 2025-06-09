Timely boost for Nabua Broncos

[Source: Supplied]

Members of the Nabua Broncos Women’s rugby league team were all smiles early last week after receiving a brand-new set of playing kits, donated by Shane Morris, a former Fiji Bulikula staff member and current Game Development Manager at the NRL Dolphins.

The kits were officially presented to the team by Fiji Bulikula head coach, Josaia Rabele, who accepted the donation on behalf of the club.

This generous gesture marks a significant milestone for the Broncos, who are currently competing in their inaugural season of the FNRLW competition.

Despite being newcomers, the Nabua Broncos have made an impressive start and are currently ranked fifth on the ladder out of eight participating women’s teams.

This donation not only lifts the team’s morale but also underscores the ongoing support from international partners and former Bulikula staff dedicated to the growth and development of women’s rugby league in Fiji.

