Tigers too strong for Silktails at home

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered its eighth loss of the season after going down to West Tigers 38-18 at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The Tigers started well with two successive tries inside 19 minutes.

However, the home side slowly got their act together and crossed for two quick tries to Akuila Qoro and Asalusi Nagicu before the Tigers pulled one back to lead 18-12 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Another four tries in the second spell including one to Fijian Solomone Saukuru was enough for the Tigers to seal the deal.

Qoro got his double and the lone try for the Silktails in the second half.

The win moves the Tigers to 7th on the Jersey Flegg ladder while the Silktails remains at the bottom with eight points from 11 games.

The Silktails hosts the Bulldogs next Saturday in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.