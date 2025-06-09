Three nations unite for U10 Rugby League in Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

Churchill Park in Lautoka was alive with energy over the weekend as the Dragons two-day Gala Tournament brought together young rugby league players from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand in a landmark international youth event.

For the first time, the Under-10 competition saw local western clubs share the field with the Engadine Dragons from Cronulla and Auckland’s Marist Saints, creating a unique celebration of rugby league across the Pacific.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata, who attended the tournament, praised the opportunity it provided for development.

“It’s good to see the turnout – young kids participating in sports, especially in rugby league. It’s a good learning experience for the clubs in the west. Hopefully, next year we can take it across to Suva because I can see the difference in the way the boys from Australia play compared to the boys from Fiji. It’s good learning. I think we should encourage this more often; in two or three years, it will help rugby league in Fiji, especially the Vodafone Cup, if we build the young kids properly.”



The tournament was the vision of co-founders Dean Sharman and Tamara Marshall, who have worked with local clubs over the past two years to lift the standard of junior rugby league in Fiji.

Sharman says their aim was to provide a pathway for young players while giving them exposure to international standards.

“This Mod League event came about sixteen months ago when we realized that junior rugby league in Fiji was underdeveloped. We held development clinics and a domestic gala day to improve the skills of the children leading up to this event. Now, we’re thrilled to showcase 11 Fijian sides, Auckland Marist from New Zealand, and the Engadine Dragons from Australia. It’s an international gala day, and we’re teaching the kids all the rules, including the two-pass rule, and how we operate back in Australia. We’re truly honored to contribute to the future of Fijian rugby league.”



Churchill Park turned into a hub of cheering families and cultural exchange, with visiting teams also engaging in school visits and community activities throughout the week.

As the final whistle blew, the historic gathering was seen not just as a tournament, but as the start of a new chapter for junior rugby league in Fiji—a foundation for growth, unity, and long-term development across the region.



