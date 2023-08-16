Three games for Fiji in Pacific Championship

[Source: NRL]

The Australian Rugby League Commission has revealed plans for the Pacific Championships, which will feature six men’s and seven women’s teams.

The Fiji Bati 9’s are scheduled to play two matches, facing Cook Islands at Santos Stadium and Papua New Guinea in their second game.

The Fiji Bulikula’s have one match against Samoa in Port Moresby.

The tournament will comprise of two pools, with matches taking place in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Following the Pacific Championships, the Fiji men’s team will be reduced to 15 players to represent the country at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.