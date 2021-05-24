Tavodi cuts cane to play for Vodafone Cup

From Lautoka’s sugarcane fields to playing in New South Wales Ron Massey Cup competition, Apakuki Tavodi will once again lead the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails team.

The Burenitu, Nalawa in Ra native made a choice to play for the Burenitu Cowboys, despite the financial constraints faced by the team.

He says the team had to cut cane to earn their fare to play at last year’s Vodafone Cup.

“We had a meeting and the boys said how about we cut sugarcane and all the money we receive from sugarcane we just pay the bus which is $700 to $800.”

The team defied all odds and made it to the Vodafone Cup taking on some of the big guns in the competition.

The 25-year-old adds it was the bond in the team that kept him from giving up.

“It was the bond that we took into cutting sugarcane and sometimes we are cutting sugarcane, the sun is hot and it rain suddenly, but the heart and gut from the boys,that is where we got our bonding from.”

Tavodi has been part of the Silktails Elite Development Pathway program and is a clear testament that it is working.

Meanwhile, the Silktails will have their first warm-up match against the Burleigh Bears on February 19th.