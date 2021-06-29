Silktails to meet PNG Hunters in historic match

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails will meet the PNG Hunters in its second preseason match next year.

This has been confirmed by Kaiviti Silktails Chief Executive Steve Driscoll.

The match is scheduled for February 26th at Runaway Bay in Australia.

Driscoll says it’ll be a historic event when the two Pacific Rugby League sporting franchises play each other in Australia.

“And it is a really historic event and DEFAT and the Australian government will want to make this an annual event. It’s going to be a big challenge for our boys coming up against a strong team in the Hunters.”

The Silktails will meet the Burleigh Bears in its first preseason match on February 9th.