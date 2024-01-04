Silktails first trial match to be confirmed

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will have two trial matches before the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

They will play the Gold Coast Titans in their second match while their first one hasn’t been confirmed.

Coach Wes Naiqama says there were early discussions about facing the Melbourne Storm’s Jersey Flegg team, but plans are being adjusted because the overseas team is facing financial challenges.

“We’re looking to play a local team whether they’d be an academy team or combined Secondary schools team – we’re not too sure but hope to have that locked away in the next couple of weeks.”

Naiqama says that following their initial trial match, the team will head to the Gold Coast in Australia for a week-long camp before their second trial match.

The Silktails will play their first match in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the West Tigers on the 9th of March.