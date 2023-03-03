Silktails blessed to face PNG Hunters

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Counting down the hours to their much anticipated match agaisnt the Hunters, the Kaiviti Silktails are hoping that their preparation for the past three months will come into effect on the field.

The Silktails know it will be a tough battle this weekend and are confident they’ll not dissapoint.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama says it’s been a really good building block coming in to this week and they’re ready for a physical battle.

“PNG Hunters have been a very successful team in a tough Queensland for almost 10 years now, so it’s exciting time for both clubs so we also got the bowl on to offer there, we got something to play for. Which is put in at the trial game but as Stanley was saying this is an opportunity for us you know just to have a last hit out in our last trial.

He adds they have high expectations but there’s also pressure.

The Silktails take on the Hunters tomorrow at 6.30pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.