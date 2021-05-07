Silktails back to business in Sydney

After one week break in the Gold Coast, it’s back to business for the Kaiviti Silktails.

Last week the side was on a bye and now they are back in Sydney to prepare for the next round of the Ron Massey Cup this weekend.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama says the performance of the boys in the last round was very good.

Naiqama says they will not let their guard down and prepare for a much more intensive match in three days.

“So it’s one that we’ve sort of been marking for a while and it will be a good indicator and a good gauge on where we are in the competition coming up against a team like Bulls and as much as we want to refresh these boys while we’re in the gold coast, taking the scenery up here and see what gold coast has to offer we’ve got another two more training sessions.”

The Silktails will face Bulls at 5pm on Saturday.