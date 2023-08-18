Sharks put bite on Cowboys to keep top four hopes alive

[Source: NRL News]

Cronulla have kept their top four hopes alive and put North Queensland’s finals aspirations in jeopardy with a statement 32-12 win over the Cowboys last night.

The beginning of the match saw an even contest play out with both sides trading sets and tries but new Cronulla halves pairing Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall proved the difference in the end, with their kicking and game management a class above in Townsville.

As if a place in the top-eight wasn’t motivation enough, the Cowboys also celebrated captain Jason Taumalolo’s 250th match in front of home fans but couldn’t overcome a gallant and gritty Sharks who are now three wins on the trot.

After both sides traded sets in the first 13 minutes, the Cowboys quickly capitalised on a Sharks no-try, marching the ball downfield before Scott Drinkwater scooted from dummy-half and sliced through Sharks defenders to score the opening try.

Five minutes later the Cowboys were made to pay for their first error (offside) and the Sharks hit back when Hynes and Connor Tracey combined superbly out the back to set up Ronaldo Mulitalo flying over on the left edge. Hynes’ conversion locked the scores 6-6.

But the scoreboard continued to reflect the see-sawing style of the first-half when Chad Townsend stamped his authority on the match, busting the Sharks wide open and delivering a superb pass to Semi Valemei who burrowed his way over to put North Queensland back in front.

Five minutes after entering the fray, Cronulla cult hero Tom Hazelton got one back for the visitors thanks to some nice lead up work from hooker Blayke Brailey and the scores were brought back to a 12-12 deadlock.

Seven minutes before the break the Sharks stole the lead when Royce Hunt carried several Cowboys defenders over the line to score his third try of the season and hand the Sharks a 18-12 lead.

The arm wrestle continued early in the second half with both teams trading sets before the Sharks extended their lead 24-12 with departing skipper Wade Graham scoring his second try in as many matches, pouncing on a perfectly weighted Hynes’ grubber in-goal.

Come the 72nd minute and Hynes’ put the game out of reach for North Queensland, showing off some classy footwork to stretch the visitors’ lead 32-12 and put them into contention to leapfrog the Storm into fourth position on the NRL ladder.