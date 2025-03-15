Roosters stun Panthers, Warriors dominate Manly

[Photo Credit: NRL]

Round 2 of the NRL season delivered high-intensity clashes and packed stadiums as the Roosters shocked reigning premiers Penrith with a dramatic 38-32 victory, while the Warriors cruised past an injury-hit Manly 36-16.

Few expected the Roosters to bounce back after their heavy Round 1 loss to the Broncos, and early signs looked ominous when Penrith opened the scoring.

However, the Roosters showed resilience, matching the Panthers try for try before pulling ahead late in the second half with two quick tries to establish a 34-24 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

A last-minute surge from Penrith saw Brian To’o dive for the corner in a desperate attempt to send the game into golden point, but a clutch tackle from Daniel Tupou secured a memorable Roosters win.

The Panthers, despite controlling possession and territory, lacked execution in attack and suffered a further blow with fullback Dylan Edwards leaving the field injured.

Meanwhile, the Warriors dominated Manly in Auckland, capitalizing on the Sea Eagles’ depleted lineup to register a convincing 36-16 victory.

Mataiasi

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.